Award for app that helps matric pupils shine

The winner of the best educational mobile device application for 2019 is Matric Live.

This award, sponsored by Fundi, was one of 12 app winners announced at the MTN App of the Year awards ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg, last week.

Matric Live was designed by Lesego Finger from Soweto, who turns 21 next month.

In 2017 he was nominated as a Lead SA Hero for designing this app at the age of 19.

It was exclusively designed for pupils who want to achieve more academically in their final year of school, but face a myriad of challenges experienced by most pupils in this very busy and stressful period.

The app is particularly well suited to pupils from poorly resourced schools.

The platform supports and augments more than 16 subjects of the school curriculum and the unique content includes chapter and act explanations for set stories, drama and novels, practice material in all subjects such as business studies, life science, history and mathematics, as well as study guides and learning resources.

Other features include the ability to access three years’ worth of past papers, as well as a terminology search where pupils have access to a quick-search function to find out more about difficult subject terms.

Matric Live also provides weekly exams with practice exams providing instant results and corrections.

Finger said: “Matric Live wants to make education more practical, relevant and enjoyable. It’s heading for top marks.”

Fundi CEO Tshepo Ditshego, said: “Fundi is passionate about making a tangible difference in the life of every African through education.

“Our purpose is to empower students of all ages with the funding, resources, tools and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen vocation.

“This includes embracing and leveraging edutech solutions — like this app — as positive disrupters and enablers in this space.”