Gunmen shoot off-duty police captain

An off-duty Port Elizabeth police captain was shot and injured in what police suspect could be a targeted attempted killing.

The 51-year-old captain from Swartkops police station, who is not being named for her safety, was shot in the head and shoulder by two unknown attackers and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Nothing was stolen during the shooting, leading police to suspect the incident was possibly linked to a hit.

The attack happened at about 6.15pm on Monday while the official, who was off duty, was walking home in Cwili Street, Motherwell.

Details remain sketchy. However, police on the scene confirmed that two gunmen walked up to the captain and shot her twice.

“They apparently walked up, did not say a word and just fired two shots at her,” the official, who cannot be named, said.

Police confirmed that the incident happened about 50m from her home, and that no attempt had been made to steal anything.

National police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili, declined to give specifics, but said she could confirm an off duty police captain had been shot and injured near her home in Motherwell, NU 5.

“She is in a stable condition in hospital,” she said.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.