'Inequality should outrage all of us': DA's John Steenhuisen

Newly appointed DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive.

In an interview on 702 Steenhuisen said South Africa still has deep economic and structured inequality, nearly three decades after democracy.

Here are five quotes from his interview.

Naive

“Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive. But I think race-based policy is very damaging to South Africa and its future.”

Empowerment

“We need genuine empowerment that is not race based and empowerment that doesn't ignore that race can be a problem to the disadvantaged.”

Inequality

“Inequality in South Africa should outrage all of us because, after nearly three decades, we still have issues that relegated mainly black South Africans into outsiders where they don't have a say.”

DA's leadership

“I think if one looks at leadership that's been developed over the course of the past seven years within the DA and the advancement of individuals, not based on the colour of their skin but on ability, eight of the nine provincial leaders are black South Africans.”

DA's plans

“We've got to go after voters in all communities to rebuild trust with those who abandoned us in the past elections and to build the trust of those who have not voted for us before and we will do that by being focused on values and principles.”