Finfish cages off Coega get nod in final report

The final report on the proposed Algoa Bay fish farm supports the government’s push for kob or yellowtail cages off Coega despite concerns about the effect on the new Addo Marine Protected Area and the survival of the African penguin.

The report, by Anchor Environmental, confirms the fisheries department’s position, announced two months ago, that it was discarding finfish farming as an option at Algoa 1 off Summerstrand.

The department’s U-turn followed a public outcry.

But the report endorses the department’s proposal for oyster or mussel farming at Algoa 1 and Algoa 6 (north of the Port Elizabeth Harbour — and finfish farming at Algoa 7 (off Coega).

The consultant said it had completed the Final Basic Assessment Report on the aquaculture development zone proposed for the Bay by the fisheries department and had submitted it to the environment department.

“The 107-day decision-making period commenced on October 22 and a decision can be expected about the end of February 2020.”

The controversial project was first launched in 2014 and focused on finfish cages at Algoa 1 but was withdrawn by then environment minister, the late Edna Molewa, after a public uproar about the likely negative effect it would have on Port Elizabeth’s watersports and tourism sectors.

In March 2019, the project was relaunched with the fisheries department again proposing finfish farming at Algoa 1, but this time coupled with bivalves north of the Port Elizabeth Harbour and fin fish off Coega.

The proposal was fiercely opposed by a multiparty opposition grouping, spearheaded by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA, which highlighted the tourism and watersport concerns about the Summerstrand fin fish proposal and related problems linked to damaged reefs, deteriorating water quality and the attraction of sharks to the area.

The grouping, which includes several local marine scientists, also pointed to pollution problems that could affect a shellfish operation at Algoa 6, and the negative effect of finfish farming at Algoa 7, which is situated 3km off Coega, between the Ngqura harbour wall and St Croix Island, on the border of the recently promulgated Addo Marine Protected Area.

At a public meeting in August, Anchor announced that the fisheries department had reformatted its proposal and was discarding the Summerstrand finfish aspect but retaining shellfish at that site and at the Port Elizabeth Harbour and coupling it with finfish at Coega.

Speaking at the meeting, NMU marine biologist and penguin specialist Dr Lorien Pichegru said she was concerned about the effect of pollution on fish life and therefore the food security of the endangered African penguin, whose biggest remaining colony was on St Croix.

Pichegru was supported by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds

Wildlife and Environment Society of SA Algoa Bay chairperson Gary Koekemoer said it also opposed finfish farming off Coega because the pollution damage to local reefs and fish stocks that would result ran counter to the risk-averse approach stipulated by the National Environmental Management Act.

He questioned why finfish was being considered at all and argued that the department was trying to impose a solution on the Bay instead of understanding the prevailing conditions and planning about that.

The wildlife society called instead for shellfish across all three sites and the rehabilitation of the Swartkops Estuary to allow it to assume its natural role as a nursery for fish.

Anchor environmental senior consultant Ken Hutchings said his team was aware of the seriousness of the penguin issue at Coega and that the seabirds could become entangled in the nets about the finfish cages.

However, Anchor’s final report, issued last week, said while “finfish farming off Coega could have significant residual marine ecological impacts after the implementation of mitigation measures”, it was acceptable if it was linked to vigorous environmental monitoring.

The report confirmed the department’s August position that it was discarding finfish farming at Algoa 1, saying: “Fin fish culture at Algoa 1 has the potential to cause significant economic losses in the tourism and water sports sectors of Port Elizabeth with potentially significant knock-on effects on existing businesses and jobs.”

On shellfish farming, it said: “Commercial bivalve farming at Algoa 1 and Algoa 6 is a desirable use of the sea space within Algoa Bay.”