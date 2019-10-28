Late Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi still to grace screens with role on Makoti

As the nation continues to mourn the death of actor Andile Gumbi, the SABC has confirmed that the star will remain on screens in the SABC 1 drama series Makoti.

Andile died in an Israeli hospital on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month. Andile was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time, with the production confirming that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

Andile played the role of Pastor Siyabonga on Makoti and the broadcaster said the show would continue to air episodes featuring him after his death.

“We were all looking forward to him making an impactful contribution to the industry and the SABC 1 brand as we believed he still had so much more to contribute to this industry and the SABC 1 brand,” the broadcaster said through a statement.

Meanwhile, Andile's close friend Thokozani Nzima told Daily Sun that all 30 cast member of Daniel: The Musical took turns caring for Andile in hospital.

“I was there when we took him to the hospital ... His life was cut short just when his star was rising,” he told the paper.

He said that Andile complained about being tired just moments before suffering a cardiac arrest.

“He started complaining about being tired, and the next thing he was lying in a hospital bed.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after Andile's death on Friday, actress Nelisiwe Sibiya said she was shocked by the news of her friend's death and paid tribute to his “incredible heart”.

“We used to drive together after Sarafina rehearsals. He had an incredible heart. He had done so much but he never made us feel like he was bigger than you. He always inspired me. If I had one more moment with him I would want to thank him for being real and for being my brother,” she said.