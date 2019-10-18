News

New album from Dutywa gospel sensation

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 18 October 2019

At just 16, Dutywa gospel sensation Nolundi Bomela washed glasses at a Cape Town bar to make ends meet — because nothing was going to get in the way of her having a singing career.

Last weekend the singer's sacrifices paid off when she released her first album through Zuzmuzi  Music...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

FundaBotix - Low Cost Robotics Platform
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested

Most Read

X