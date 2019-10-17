Videos of ex-Bishops sex-scandal teacher uploaded to porn site
Videos allegedly showing former Bishops teacher and water polo coach Fiona Viotti scantily clad in bed have been uploaded to a popular free porn streaming site.
The video is one of several lewd pieces of material that have been circulating on WhatsApp groups since allegations that the teacher was having a sexual relationship with one of the boys at the school emerged last week.
It has been viewed more than 20,000 times already and was uploaded by a member’s account called “JannieVannie”.
Viotti’s lawyer, William Booth, last week warned that sharing such videos without the person’s explicit consent was illegal.
“You can’t just publish videos if the person who is the subject matter of the videos has not given permission for that to be published because that is a serious invasion of the person’s rights in terms of our constitution,” he told the Sunday Times.
The school is proceeding with a widespread investigation that is understood to involve interviewing more than 40 pupils.
On Thursday, the chair for parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, commended the person involved in the original complaint against the teacher and many other boys who have stepped forward and said “not in my name, me too”.
Ncube-Ndaba said: “It is disconcerting that spaces intended to be safe for children to learn and thrive, are nodes in which gender-based violence is perpetrated.
“While the committee respects the processes under way to deal with the matter, the committee urges the department of basic education to revisit its policies in schools — as all children have a right to be safe, including the boy child,” the statement read.
The committee believes attention should be given to whether provisions that are in place within schools are adequate to deal with:
- The reporting process for child victims of GBV;
- Prevention of secondary abuse — dealing with victimisation;
- Support interventions in place for victims; and
- Vetting of persons employed to work with children in schools.