Tax ombud helps taxpayers claw millions back from Sars

Thirty-five million rands.

That's how much money the Office of the Tax Ombud got back for just seven taxpayers in the year ending March 2019.

The biggest single refund for the period was R7.19m for VAT.

The top 10 tax refunds were revealed - without identifying the entities concerned - in the office’s annual report released in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

During the 2018/19 year, the office received 4,822 complaints, 32% more than the previous year. It resolved 2,043 cases. Revenue service Sars implemented the ombud’s recommendations in 99.27% of cases.

“That shows that Sars take us seriously, although it sometimes takes them some time to implement our recommendations,” acting CEO Gert van Heerden told TimesLIVE.

“It’s also a testament to the quality of our recommendations.”

Established almost six years ago, the office strives to “promote a healthy balance between Sars’ powers and duties, on one hand, and taxpayers’ rights and obligations on the other”.