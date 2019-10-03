Callies on the hunt for quadruple honours in Pefa finals
Callies Football Club will be on the hunt for more silverware when they take to the field in three Port Elizabeth Football Association knockout finals on Saturday.
Their pursuit of an unprecedented four Pefa League Football Association final wins got off to the best start when their over 35 team claimed a 3-1 victory against Old Grey on Wednesday evening...
