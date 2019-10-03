Nathi Mthethwa: ‘I didn’t interfere or do wrong’
Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa has shot down allegations by former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen that he interfered in the appointment of Richard Mdluli as Crime Intelligence head and then unduly benefited from a secret service account.
Mthethwa, currently the minister of sport, arts and culture, states his case in a 15-page affidavit submitted to the state capture inquiry, which Times Select has seen...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.