Meet our Matric of the Year finalists

While most matric pupils are just trying to make it through their final school year and secure an aggregate that will allow them to access tertiary education, finalists in The Herald Matric of the Year competition are proving you can juggle books and extramural activities and succeed in all of them.

Alungile Ntandazo Mto,18, of the Holy Cross Education Centre in Mthatha, Lisakhanya Miyana, 18, of Ndyebo Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, Mia Swart, 18, of Collegiate Girls’ High School in Parsons Hill, Runelle Erasmus, 17, of Bertram Secondary School in Bethelsdorp and Lindelize Bester, 18, of Pearson High School in Summerstrand are big overachievers at their schools.

The five bright sparks form part of the 10 finalists in the prestigious 2019 competition, one of whom will take the title at the awards ceremony to take place at Savages Fine Food Restaurant on October 18.

The awards were launched in 1993 and have become a sought-after accolade open to matric pupils from the Eastern and Southern Cape.

Four of the 10 finalists will be selected to take up special category awards, namely academic, sport, culture and community work.

A special Excellence Award will be awarded to a deserving matric pupil who excels despite his or her previously disadvantaged background.

The sixth prize is allocated to the overall winner of The Herald Matric of the Year title.

A cash prize component will be up for grabs for the overall and excellence award winners with the R50,000 prize to be shared between them.

In addition to the cash prize, finalists and the Matric of the Year winner will receive impressive prizes valued at more than R100,000.

● The five other finalists will be profiled in Friday’s Herald.