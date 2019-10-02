Why board members quit Mandela Bay Development Agency

PREMIUM

Political meddling, insults and threats to take back multimillion-rand projects are some of the reasons why Port Elizabeth entrepreneur Rojie Kisten has quit the board of the Mandela Bay Development Agency.



Kisten and businessman Adrian Gardiner handed in their resignation letters to MBDA board chair Phil Goduka on Monday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.