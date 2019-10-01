Wits snatch late winner against Chippa United in Mdantsane

Chippa United's long wait for a win in the Absa Premiership season goes on after they fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bidvest Wits at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Tuesday night.

It was Chippa's fourth loss of the season, with them having had four draws as well and leaves them at rock bottom on the log in 16th place with just four points from eight games.

The hero for Wits was central defender Buhle Mkhwanazi who ghosted in behind a group of Chippa defenders to side foot home at the far post after a corner in the 86th minute.

It saved the blushes of replacement striker Gift Motupa who just two minutes earlier had dispossessed dawdling Chippa defender Kevin Moyo in the box and with the goal at his mercy blasted the ball high and wide, which had been the best chance of the game up until that point.

The first half was a quiet affair without too many chances from either side.

Wits did most of the attacking while Chippa looked to counter on the break, but poor decision making at crucial times let them down.

The first real sight of goal fell to Wits left midfielder Deon Hotto in the sixth minute, but he blasted his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

Five minutes later and Wits midfielder Haashim Domingo received a cross just inside the box, controlled it well and unleashed a shot, with Chippa keeper Patrick Tignyemb making an easy save at his near post.

Chippa's first chance then came in the 19th minute after a looping cross from the left looked to be no trouble for the Wits defence, but when no one tried to clear the ball it fell to Chippa right midfielder Thabo Rakhale who saw his powerful close range shot deflected wide.

The 28th minute then saw some end to end action as first ex-Chippa striker Mxolisi Macuphu unleashed a shot towards the bottom right hand corner, but Tignyemb beat the effort away as Chippa then went on the counter attack only to see Rakhale blaze over.

There wasn't much more goal mouth action over the rest of the half, with only a couple half chances falling to the lively Domingo.

Both teams then came out for the second half looking a lot more lively, with a few tackles flying in. A couple of cards handed out to each side and a number of free kicks in inviting positions looking to be the biggest threat.

Moyo in the 65th minute and Rakhale in the 77th both received yellows for poor lunges just outside the Chippa box, with Hotto hitting both free kicks over the bar.

At the other end two yellow cards in quick succession to left back Sifiso Hlanti and Domingo gave chances to striker Rulani Manzini, who blasted the ball into the wall, and attacking midfielder Tercious Malepa who curled Chippa's best chance just wide of the left hand post between the 70th and 72nd minutes.

The late action then went Wits' way and Chippa will be looking to newly signed Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza to pull them out of the mess they currently find themselves in.