Shocked staff discover Summerstrand Hotel up for auction

PREMIUM

Instead of a hoped-for return to work soon after a temporary layoff, Summerstrand Hotel employees were hit with more bad news on Monday when they saw the iconic hotel was up for auction.



The more than 100 staff had been clinging to the hope that the beleaguered hotel would be restored to its former glory and that they would get their jobs back in December...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.