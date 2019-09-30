Keshav Maharaj’s modesty serves him well‚ especially when people who are used to putting up with the opposite quality in cricketers expect him to sound like the rest.

In Visakhapatnam on Monday those people were the exclusively Indian pack of reporters preparing to cover the men’s Test series between India and South Africa that starts on Wednesday.

What did‚ for instance‚ Maharaj make of the assertion that he is the most threatening spinner from South Africa to tour India?

He muffled a laugh at the thought‚ and said‚ “I don’t think I’m the best. You can judge on the performances after this Test series‚ but it’s nice that people talk highly of you.

“I’m just trying to do my business. If I go under the radar and contribute to team and series victories‚ I’m on the right path.”

Maharaj talks like he bowls — carefully‚ efficiently‚ without fanfare and flourish.