Hot under the collar: How heat prevents school kids from learning

Changes in climate affect children and adolescents in unique ways - and this is felt most acutely in "non-brick" school infrastructure in SA.

University of the Witwatersrand scientist Matthew Chersich, in a guest editorial in the South African Medical Journal, says schools should be safeguarded against the health and educational impacts of heat.

In the editorial - titled "Climate change and adolescents in South Africa: The role of youth activism and the health sector in safeguarding adolescents’ health and education" - Chersich said today's youth would inherit a world made hazardous by greenhouse gases.

He said there were around 10-million adolescents (aged between 10 and 19 years) in SA, who make up about 20% of the country’s population.

"They already face a gamut of challenges, ranging from HIV infection, sexual and physical violence, teenage pregnancy and substance use to poverty, inequality and gangsterism. Additionally, many schools are unsafe, with overcrowded classrooms and high levels of environmental toxins, and educational outcomes are poor," he said.