Disability claimants wait years for payouts
Medically boarded workers battle to get money from Compensation Fund, even after awards have finally been granted
Forgetting his darkest fears for a few seconds, Gerhard Doubell and his dog confronted a prisoner with a knife who was chasing another inmate at St Albans prison – all while a group of warders stood by.
This was just one of the triggers in 2004 that led to Doubell, a prison warder and dog handler, being medically boarded in 2009 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)...
