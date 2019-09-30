Questions after 100% of would-be surgeons at four medical schools fail
Would-be surgeons at four medical schools are in revolt after learning they all failed their final written exams.
Every surgery registrar at the University of Cape Town, Wits University, the University of the Free State and the University of Pretoria failed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.