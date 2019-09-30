‘Cubana girl’ who lost leg in beachfront accident bounces back

PREMIUM

“I have been given a second chance at life, therefore I am going to live my life to its fullest potential.”



This was said by Nomawethu “Baby” Mpuntshe, 25, dubbed the “Cubana girl” after a tragic accident on May 12 in which an allegedly drunk driver collided with her and another pedestrian...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.