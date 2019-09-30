Nelson Mandela Bay Zumbathon crew are lords of the long dance

More than 150 Port Elizabeth residents jiggled, jived and sweated their way into the record books at the weekend.

They are now just awaiting confirmation from officials, before they secure their place in the Guinness Book of World Records after successfully completing 30 hours of continuous Zumba class at the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre.

Anchor instructor Teresa Drake said she had been wanting to stage the Zumbathon for more than four years but never imagined that her initial 10hour Zumba dream would turn into a 30-hour world record attempt.

The aim of the marathon was to raise awareness of stress-related disorders through the message “you can be OK”.

Drake said she wanted to share with people her experience of managing anxiety through Zumba.

“Four years ago, I mentioned to my chiropractor that I wanted to do a 10-hour marathon, and it was then suggested that I go for the world record,” Drake said.

The previous record of 24 hours is held by a UK instructor and her team.

Drake said the Guinness World Record rules were strict and participants were allowed only a five-minute break for every hour completed.

“Or we could carry on for four hours and take a 20minute break,” she said.

“Between the time on stage and time on floor, as instructors and a group, we didn’t even make use of all the breaks.

“The only breaks we took were to move from the square to the passage and back.”

Drake was assisted by Penny Olwage, and they alternated between instructing and being part of the class.