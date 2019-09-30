Gift of the Givers extends water interventions to Graaff-Reinet

The Gift of the Givers is set to intervene at the Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet on Tuesday as a disastrous drought continues to plague the Karoo town.

According to a statement by the organisation's founder Imtiaz Sooliman, residents are fighting each other at water tankers because of the situation.

The Nqweba dam is empty, dead fish are visible, and boreholes have run dry.

Two weeks ago The Herald reported that the Gift of the Givers would deliver fodder to and source water for farmers in the drought-stricken town of Adelaide, in the Eastern Cape.

Adelaide has not had water in the past six months.