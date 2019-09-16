Gift of the Givers comes to the rescue of drought-stricken Eastern Cape rural towns

"The drought has been crippling, animals are dying everywhere, sheep are abandoning newly born lambs, and drinking water for communities is totally constricted as the Adelaide dam is at zero level,” said Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

He said the organisation had drilled five boreholes for the Adelaide municipality, but the water table had dropped dramatically due to excessive demand.

“Dr Groenewald, our hydrologist, moderated the flow rate through the pumps and, fortunately, the aquifer has recharged significantly,” Sooliman said.

On Monday, Gift of the Givers will deliver the first of four truckloads of fodder for all farmers, “deploying two drilling machines to drill boreholes in areas closer to communities with the hope of finding water in a region where the geology is extremely difficult”.

“If we succeed, JoJo tanks will be erected directly in the communities and connected by pipelines running from these new boreholes. Gift of the Givers will also be sending in two water tankers, truckloads of bottled water and will instal solar pumps on two additional boreholes that we have already drilled,” said Sooliman.