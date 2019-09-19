WATCH | Starved of water - misery mounts in Adelaide as supply dries up

PREMIUM

Residents in parts of Adelaide have not had water for six months and the Koonap River and springs that have flowed for generations have dried up, ratcheting up agri-costs and forcing some farmers off their land.



Drought and dubious management of the situation by the authorities have placed the area and its residents in a vicelike grip despite the heroic efforts of donors...

