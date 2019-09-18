Adelaide residents in dire need of water

The drought-stricken community of Adelaide in the Eastern Cape say their hope is in God and national government as they have run out of water.

The situation in the small farming town is getting worse with each day, boreholes are running dry, no water feeding into taps, animals dying, farm workers losing jobs and poverty and hunger on the rise.

“We are desperate for water. We do not know how long this will go on, as you can see I have not bathed as I had no water today to do so,” resident Nophelo Sabani said.

Sabani said the water the municipality was giving them was not that great but they were in need and any form of water was good enough at this stage.

“We are getting sick with runny stomachs because of this water. Even when you cook with it you can taste that it is not the best of waters,” Sabani said.

Gift of the Givers has also been donating water to Adelaide and delivering fodder and water to farmers in the area as well.

School teacher Zeenat Gangat said the help they were receiving from the foundation really made a difference in their lives.

“It is not easy to spend a whole day at school without going to the toilet or getting water to drink, especially for the little ones. Gift of the Givers has been donating water to our schools and it has assisted us a lot,” Gangat said.