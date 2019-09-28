Call to declare Eastern Cape drought disaster area
DA Eastern Cape MPL Retief Odendaal wants premier Oscar Mabuyane to declare the province a drought disaster area.
Odendaal said if Mabuyane did not respond by Monday, he would take the matter to the legislature...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.