Parents’ worst fears realised as search for missing son ends in tragedy

PREMIUM

Grief-stricken children gripped their parents’ hands to form a circle of prayer around the spot where Recolin Witbooi’s small skeleton was discovered on Sunday morning, just 1km from where he lived.



The desperate three-month community search for the eight-year-old Helenvale boy, described as a small child with a big smile, had ended in tragedy, bringing to life his parents’ darkest fears...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.