Cyril Ramaphosa: Pay ECD teachers better

The South African Democratic Teachers Union has bemoaned the huge discrepancies in stipends paid between early childhood development (ECD) practitioners.

A report by Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke, which was presented at the union's ninth national congress in Nasrec, southern Johannesburg, highlighted the problem.

Free State has 1,419 ECD practitioners and those with National Qualification Framework (NQF) level 4 are paid a stipend of R5,000 a month while Western Cape has 1,279 ECD practitioners who are paid R9,246 even though they have the same qualifications.

Northern Cape has 675 ECD practitioners earning R6,300, Mpumalanga with 2,068 pays individuals R7,000 a month; Limpopo has 1,080 practitioner also earning R7000.

There are 5,302 practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal earning R7,250. the Eastern Cape has 4,558 earning R7,741 and the 3,658 in Gauteng earn R8,259 a month each.

“The lack of standardised practices and conditions of service perpetuates employees' lack of accountability. The sector requires clarity regarding costs, timeframes for completion and value of offerings,” said Maluleke.

Sadtu then recommended standardised of salaries per NQF level and the establishment of provincial training and development plans. The union also recommended for the creation of a special fund through Funza Lushaka bursary by amending the criteria to include Grade R practitioners.