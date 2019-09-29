At 38‚ the Peter Pan in the Bok squad‚ Schalk Brits became the second oldest try scorer in Rugby World Cup history against Namibia.

The oldest was 40-year-old Uruguayan Diego Ormaechea who scored against Spain in 1999.

Brits is the second oldest Springbok after Victor Matfield to play a RWC match.

Brits who was deployed at No 8 as a means of giving him game time excelled in the second half as the Boks beat Namibia 57-3 in Toyota.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me what he brought to the party. I’ve known him for 20 years‚” said Erasmus about Brits.

He then went on to praise Brits’s leadership and the value of having a player with the dual qualities of experience and a cheerily upbeat disposition.

Brits‚ of course‚ with his trademark wide grin‚ lapped it all up.

“It was quite emotional (to captain the team)‚" Brits said.

"Being 38‚ being involved and leading your country. When you get on to the pitch‚ you just try to focus on the next task.