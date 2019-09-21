Hluleka attack victim has major surgery
Hluleka Nature Reserve attack victim Matthew Turner was moved out of ICU at a Pietermaritzburg hospital on Friday after having lost part of his large intestine in emergency surgery.
As funeral arrangements were being made for his slain wife Karen, who is to be buried in the couple’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal next Friday, Turner’s brother-in-law, Ian Crouch, visited him in hospital on Friday...
