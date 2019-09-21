Fancy running three days in a row with no sleep, anyone?
Do-gooder Steven Lancaster is tackling his fourth 160km run of the year and is bringing a new event to the Bay
There aren’t many who are crazy enough to say yes to the question “who wants to run three days in a row without sleep?” but Bay ultra-marathon runner Steven Lancaster is one of them.
He’s doing it four times this year – and topping that feat by presenting the Galaxy Bingo ONE12run in Port Elizabeth on Sunday September 29 so folk in his home city can get a taste of it, too...
