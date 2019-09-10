Cousins arrested for murder of St Francis Bay businessman

The second man arrested for the murder of elderly St Francis Bay businessman Duncan Lethbridge will remain in custody until later this month.

Lukhanyo Faku, 25, who was arrested in Port Elizabeth at the weekend, appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

This comes after the arrest of his cousin, Bongani Faku, 35, who was nabbed in Humansdorp days after the attack on August 15.

Lethbridge, 76, was killed during a house robbery while his wife, who was badly injured, survived the attack.

The postmortem showed that Duncan died from suffocation after a cloth was placed in his mouth and sellotape used to keep his mouth shut.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda said both accused will remain in jail until they reappear in the same court on September 26.

Faku was nabbed at 3am on Sunday morning at a house in Khayamnandi, Despatch.

“Detectives followed up on valuable information which resulted in the successful apprehension of the second suspect,” she said.

Duncan, a well-known boat builder and businessman, was found dead on the living room floor of his Sardinia Road home after three robbers fled the house.

His wife Cathy, 71, was held captive in the bedroom, and their housekeeper in the kitchen, during the robbery.

Swart said that more arrests were expected to be made.