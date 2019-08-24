After the fire: St Francis Bay counts cost

Arson suspected after 13 properties destroyed or badly damaged by runaway blaze

North Lyme Road in St Francis Bay was strangely peaceful on Friday morning after the blaze on Thursday afternoon that tore through 13 properties, damaging some houses and completely gutting others.



Tired-looking owners who had been up most of the night were meeting bank managers and insurance brokers, a few firefighters were tending to spots that were still smouldering while neighbours were doling out mugs of tea to everyone who had helped fight the fire...

