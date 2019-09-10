St Francis fire wreaks R30m in damages
The fire that ripped through a section of St Francis Bay three weeks ago caused an estimated R30m in damages.
Since then, the Kouga Municipality has commissioned an independent forensic investigation to assist insurance and police investigators...
