Second man arrested for murder of St Francis Bay businessman

Another man has been arrested for the murder of elderly St Francis Bay businessman Duncan Lethbridge.

It follows the arrest of Bongani Faku, 35, who was nabbed in Humansdorp days after the attack on August 15.

Lethbridge, 76, was killed during a house robbery while his wife, who was badly injured, survived the attack.

The postmortem showed that Duncan died from suffocation after a cloth was placed in his mouth and sellotape used to hold his mouth shut.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda said that the second arrest, a 25-year-old man, was made at 3am on Sunday morning at a house in Khayamnandi, Despatch.

“Detectives followed up on valuable information which resulted in the successful apprehension of the second suspect,” she said.

Duncan, a well-known boat builder and businessman, was found dead on the living room floor of his Sardinia Road home after three robbers fled the house.

His wife Cathy, 71, was held captive in the bedroom and their housekeeper in the kitchen during the robbery.

Swart confirmed that more arrests were expected to be made.

Faku appeared in court on August 29 but abandoned his bail application prompting the case to be remanded to September 26.

The 25-year-old suspect will appear in the same court on Tuesday on charges of murder and robbery.