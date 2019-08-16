Manhunt on after fatal St Francis robbery

Police have launched a manhunt for two men after the death of a St Francis Bay home owner during a violent robbery on Thursday evening.

In a report on Friday, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said it was alleged that the two armed men arrived at about 5pm at the house in Sardinia Road, in the Santorini area, and confronted the housekeeper who was working outside.

“The suspects pushed the housekeeper inside the house and tied her up.”

They then tied up the couple who owns the house – Duncan Lethbridge, 76, and his wife, Cathy, 71 – and covered the mouths of all three victims mouths with sellotape.

“The suspects then ransacked the house and also assaulted the elderly couple.”

The suspects demanded the keys of the safe and the woman was forced to unlock it.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables and fled the scene on foot. It is not clear at this stage what was taken.”

The housekeeper managed at 7pm to alert the neighbours who immediately alerted the ambulance services and the police, Swart said.

“Neighbours also discovered the elderly man lying face down in the living room, with his hands still bound and his mouth covered.

“The medics discovered that the man had passed on. The cause of death is not known at this stage.”

Lethbridge’s wife and the housekeeper were severely traumatised and were taken for medical treatment, Swart said.

“Police have opened a case with one count of house robbery and a second count of murder.”

SAPS Humansdorp cluster commander Brigadier John Lebok condemned the attack and said his members would not rest until the suspects were apprehended.”

St Francis Bay detectives were currently following up on all possible leads, Swart said.