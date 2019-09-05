EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighs in on xenophobic attacks

Weighing in on recent xenophobia and violence, EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says there is a problem of crime in South Africa - and it is not caused by foreigners.

Ndlozi was posting on his Twitter account while foreign-owned businesses in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg were being looted.

He said the violent looting that was taking place in Johannesburg was nothing more than a popular continuation of what the government and the police were doing two weeks ago when they confiscated “counterfeit” goods.

“It is state-initiated, and sponsored xenophobic violence targeting Africans,” he said.