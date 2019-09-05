News

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighs in on xenophobic attacks

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 05 September 2019
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says crime is a problem in South Africa - and it isn't caused by foreigners.
Weighing in on recent xenophobia and violence, EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says there is a problem of crime in South Africa - and it is not caused by foreigners.

Ndlozi was posting on his Twitter account while foreign-owned businesses in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg were being looted.

He said the violent looting that was taking place in Johannesburg was nothing more than a popular continuation of what the government and the police were doing two weeks ago when they confiscated “counterfeit” goods.

“It is state-initiated, and sponsored xenophobic violence targeting Africans,” he said.

He said the spread of illegal or counterfeit goods was not exclusively done by Africans.

Ndlozi continued to blame South Africans for the crime that's happening in the country, adding that the police are the ones who benefit the most from the “counterfeit goods and drugs”.

He also blamed "white monopoly capital", saying that it had failed to give black South Africans jobs.

“After you kill each other who remains in South Africa?” he asked.

