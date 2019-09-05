No death penalty referendum, ministry says as it clarifies Lamola's statement

The call for the reinstatement of the death penalty was flawed in many ways and the idea that the death penalty acted as a deterrent to violent crime was not true.

These comments were made by the justice ministry on Wednesday night as it clarified that no referendum will be held on whether the death penalty should be reintroduced.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, justice minister Ronald Lamola was asked whether the cabinet would consider discussing a referendum on calls for the reinstatement of the death penalty.

In response, Lamola said if the matter were brought to cabinet, it would probably have to discuss the matter.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the ministry said it had noted that Lamola’s response could have been read in a different light.