Bedridden mom dies as home goes up in flames
For six months, Churchell Mase, 61, had battled without success to get his 90-year-old mother a wheelchair.
On Monday, she burnt to death in his Walmer township home because she could not escape a fire that had broken out...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.