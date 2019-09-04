Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi can’t wait to conquer Big Apple
When Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, struts down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in the unique Xhosa designs that signify her heritage, topped off with her trademark natural hairstyle, she will set a host of new records.
Never before in the history of South African pageants has the title-holder risen so quickly to fame – Tunzi started her Miss SA journey with a few hundred followers on Instagram.
When she became one of the Top 16 finalists, her following rose to just more than 7,000.
Within two weeks of being crowned, that figure reached a whopping 172,000 and continues to grow every day.
Already, months ahead of the prestigious Miss Universe competition, she is one of the most followed Miss Universe delegates, coming in most recently at number five of all the participating countries.
“We are delighted, and not a bit surprised, by the meteoric rise in popularity of Zozibini,” Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil said.
“She has it all – natural beauty, grace, charm. She is a role model for young women – and especially young black women.
“Her choice to embrace her naturalness tells women they do not need adornment to be beautiful, that they are beautiful as they are. She invites them to embrace that.”
This is me in Time Square, New York. It is my first time out of South Africa and I should be overjoyed but I am ridiculously torn. My heart is back home with all the women in this difficult time. A month ago on the 9th of August I stood in front of the whole country and spoke from the heart about the plight of South African women and today it stands true more than ever. Something has got to change 💔
During her time in the US – New York Fashion Week starts on Friday – Tunzi will be interviewed by the US’s biggest African-American women’s magazine, Essence.
Her fresh, natural look – she does not wear a wig or a weave, favouring her own hair worn short – will be the main focus of the feature that Essence will write.
Tunzi said: “I did not realise, when I decided to go with my own hair for the Miss South Africa competition, that it would have such far-reaching implications and consequences. It seems that I am becoming the international poster girl for natural hairstyles for African women.
“I did not set out to be, but I am extremely pleased if women are starting to realise that – if they choose to – they can give up on wigs and weaves and still be beautiful.”
Tunzi will take Africa with her to New York Fashion Week, modelling, among others, pieces from the iconic collection of Belgian-born Mozambican designer Eliana Morargy.
The collection “Basking in the Osun River” pays homage to West Africa’s Yoruba women, long thought to have cosmic powers.
But especially close to Tunzi’s heart when she struts down the runway in New York, will be her connection to the place of her ancestors.
She will be dressed in a unique Mpondoland-inspired gown, designed by Laduma Ngxokolo, whose style concept is steeped in the traditions of the Eastern Cape.
While in New York, she will meet The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and international modelling agency IMG.
“It is a huge adventure. I am thoroughly looking forward to my time in New York, and, of course, to the entire year of my reign as Miss South Africa,” Tunzi said.