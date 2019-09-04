Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi can’t wait to conquer Big Apple

When Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, struts down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in the unique Xhosa designs that signify her heritage, topped off with her trademark natural hairstyle, she will set a host of new records.

Never before in the history of South African pageants has the title-holder risen so quickly to fame – Tunzi started her Miss SA journey with a few hundred followers on Instagram.

When she became one of the Top 16 finalists, her following rose to just more than 7,000.

Within two weeks of being crowned, that figure reached a whopping 172,000 and continues to grow every day.

Already, months ahead of the prestigious Miss Universe competition, she is one of the most followed Miss Universe delegates, coming in most recently at number five of all the participating countries.

“We are delighted, and not a bit surprised, by the meteoric rise in popularity of Zozibini,” Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil said.

“She has it all – natural beauty, grace, charm. She is a role model for young women – and especially young black women.

“Her choice to embrace her naturalness tells women they do not need adornment to be beautiful, that they are beautiful as they are. She invites them to embrace that.”