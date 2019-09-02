NMU protesters dispersed

Protesters tried to block the Nelson Mandela University south campus entrance leading to a standoff between officials and students on Monday morning.

According to police, NMU security fired paintballs at protesters in a bid to disperse the crowd.

Last week, students blocked the entrances to highlight their concerns about crime on campus.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were monitoring the situation.

“Our Public Order Police have been there since the early hours of the morning. At about 5.30am the students started to gather near University Way. By about 6.30am attempts to block the road were made prompting their internal security to fire paintballs at the students,” she said.

“The police did not engage and are merely monitoring the situation.”

NMU spokesperson Zandi Mbabela said students affiliated with the EFF Student Command tried to block access to north and south campuses.