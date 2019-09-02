NMU protesters dispersed
Protesters tried to block the Nelson Mandela University south campus entrance leading to a standoff between officials and students on Monday morning.
According to police, NMU security fired paintballs at protesters in a bid to disperse the crowd.
Last week, students blocked the entrances to highlight their concerns about crime on campus.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were monitoring the situation.
“Our Public Order Police have been there since the early hours of the morning. At about 5.30am the students started to gather near University Way. By about 6.30am attempts to block the road were made prompting their internal security to fire paintballs at the students,” she said.
“The police did not engage and are merely monitoring the situation.”
NMU spokesperson Zandi Mbabela said students affiliated with the EFF Student Command tried to block access to north and south campuses.
#NMU protesting students tried to block the university's South Campus entrance leading to a standoff between security officials and students on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/b2YOGeRevM— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 2, 2019
“Protection Services and the additional security personnel deployed from last week who were on the scene tried to clear the barricades. Violence ensued and the SA Police Service had to enforce the standing interdict that prohibits protesting students from blocking access to the University. This resulted in a stand-off between protesting students and police,” she said.
“With the concentration of the action happening near the south campus gates, traffic coming in through this campus has been directed to enter through north campus.
"Access to other campuses is not restricted. Management will try to engage the protesting students, who have not approached the University to verify whether any of the matters agreed to last week had been effected.”
Mbabela said staff were urged to liaise with their managers and students with their lecturers.