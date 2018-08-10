NMU promises case updates
In a move to quell rising tension over women abuse, Nelson Mandela University has committed to release updated reports of rape, sexual harassment and assault cases. The news has been welcomed by gender activists and students who had on Monday handed the university a memorandum of grievances following an alleged rape.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.