Police, students clash at NMU

Police set off stun grenades after students barricaded entrances to Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday in contravention of an interdict.

This came less than a month after NMU management and students came to a tacit agreement to resolve issues around registration, funding and accommodation.

Hundreds of students gathered to again voice their concerns on Wednesday.

However, unlike March’s protest, Wednesday’s action – on the university’s north and south campuses – saw no resolution between the two parties.