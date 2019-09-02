Angel’ cousins spark chain of help for Walmer charity

If adults could learn from the deeds of children to do good, it would spark a chain reaction.

“There are so many good people out there, but if you cannot find one, be the one.”

Such are the inspirational words of cousins Raechel Thompson, 20, and Jenna Ferrant, 15, who, despite living continents apart, have managed to raise thousands of rands to help Port Elizabeth charity Walmer Angel Projects.

“We are hoping as two cousins who, even though we live miles apart, are working together to try to inspire other young people to do their bit, no matter how small, to make a change,” Thompson said.

“We want our works to start a chain reaction of good works. And bring awareness to a fantastic young charity, Walmer Angel Projects.”

Despite still studying education at the Nelson Mandela University, Thompson is already a seasoned volunteer.

She was a nominee in the youth category in The Herald Citizen of the Year awards, as a result of her voluntary work with charities such as Zanethemba, Love Story and the Human Dignity Centre.

Jenna, from England, picked up on Thompson’s works during a holiday break in SA.

“Living in London made me realise how fortunate I was and coming to South Africa every holiday, I saw how it was difficult for those of my age to cope with the basics of life,” she said.

“Most do not even have a roof over their head, not to even think of a bed to sleep in.”

Jenna decided to raise awareness of the plight of children in Port Elizabeth among her peers at her school and in her community in London.

She started a big challenge to raise money after she and Thompson identified Walmer Angel Projects as a charity that desperately needed funding.

She cycled 200km in August to raise funds for the charity.

“That was the biggest challenge I ever did and it was not fun,” Jenna said.

“My dad helped, but cycling for 200km in Holland under such windy conditions was the toughest thing I could ever do.”

But this challenge sparked a chain reaction of kindness, with donations coming in.

She did not stop there, launching a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than £2,600 (R47,000), 133% more than the required target.

Last week, Jenna and Thompson visited Walmer Angel and handed over R55,000.

Next, they will host a music trivia at Summerwood Primary School on September 14.