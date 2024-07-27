Kabega Park detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man whose body was found in Morningside on Tuesday last week.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man’s body was found by a passer-by at the corner of Topez and Garnet Street, Morningside, at about 4pm.
“The man had no visible injuries and the cause of death was unknown.
“No identification was found on him.
“The coloured male is aged between 50 and 55 and was dressed in grey pants, a navy blue hoodie jacket and another maroon hoodie jacket.
“Investigation were made in the vicinity but no-one was able to assist with his identity.”
An inquest docket has been opened.
Anyone who can assist with identifying the man can contact detective Sgt Deidre Harker on 063-157-2964 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
Body of man found in Morningside still not identified
