No need to panic yet, says Chippa United coach

It is too early to press the panic button, despite being frustrated by Chippa United’s lack of firepower on goal, coach Clinton Larsen said.

Chippa played to their third draw against Polokwane City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night. The Chilli Boys had many chances and should have secured full points against Rise and Shine, but ended up firing blanks when they got in range.

Frustratingly, Chippa have been playing good, attacking football and dominated the previous draws, even if they have nothing to show for it.

As result, they are 13th on the log with only three points from four matches (three draws and a loss).

Larsen said it was just a matter of time before his strikers found the back of the net. “It’s early days,” he said. “I don’t think outside of Super-Sport United’s Bradley Grobler, who has four goals, there are any strikers who are scoring with regularity.

“We have to just make sure we are creating chances for Rhulani Manzini, Lerato Manzini, Andile Mbanyane and Kurt Lentjies,” he said. “That is all we can do. “We went through a period last season when we were scoring two to three goals a game.

“When you take your chances the scoreline reflects it.

“We are not taking those chances at the moment.

“It’s the same players missing the chances – it’s just a matter of getting confident.

“We keep working on it at training and it’s just a matter of time before they find the back of the net on a more regular basis,” the coach said.

Despite the goalless draw, he was happy with the intensity displayed by his players on Wednesday. He said it was pleasing that his team were able to dominate a side currently in form.

“[City] have won two of their last three league games, so they have been a form team and for us to dominate them says a lot about us, regardless of us missing the goals.

“I am so happy for Mzikayise Mashaba – two years in the wilderness and he comes back and plays 90 minutes in his first match and gave a good performance.

“Yes, we only have three points but we are one win away from being in the top six or seven.”

Larsen’s strikers will no doubt be doing shooting drills before they play Orlando Pirates away on September 14.