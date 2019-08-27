From struggle hero to king of murky deals

For most of his adult life Gavin Watson – who died in a car crash on Monday – has been in the news.

He and his brothers – Valence, Ronnie and Cheeky – were once hailed as heroes in the struggle for freedom and were famously ostracised, vilified, threatened and shot at.

Former friends shunned and abandoned them, all because of their nonracial beliefs.

The Watsons, who had lived on a farm in Somerset East and attended Graeme College in Grahamstown, first entered the public consciousness back in the 1980s, when “Cheeky” Watson, a formidable rugby player, created a furore by deciding to play with black South Africans – turning down his opportunity to join the Springboks.

The sacrifice made him a local hero.

But, over the past decade or so, the media attention became increasingly negative as rumblings over corruption at Gavin Watson’s company, Bosasa – now known as African Global – grew louder.

In 2009, the Special Investigating Unit handed over a report to the National Prosecuting Authority on four Bosasa contracts with the department of correctional services.