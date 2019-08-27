Uitenhage sewage spill sparks alarm

River watchdog warns accumulated sludge could wash onto beaches during next floods

PREMIUM

Large volumes of raw sewage are pouring down a Uitenhage stormwater canal and the accumulated effluent could spark serious problems when the next flood hits.



That’s the view of former city councillor and long-time Dispatch resident Frans Swanepoel, who first raised the alarm about the spill, which is flowing down from the Kelvin Jones Water Treatment Plant on the southeast side of the town into the river...

