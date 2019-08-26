VIDEO | Bosasa spokesperson confirms Gavin Watson died in crash

Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson died in car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning, a company representative confirmed.

“We do not know why he was driving to the airport, if it was to catch a flight or if it was to collect someone. What we do know is that he was alone in the car," Papa Leshabane earlier told TimesLive.

He described the accident scene as horrific.

“That car literally disintegrated. There is absolutely nothing left of it. It's smashed into millions of pieces. I can't even begin to imagine what led to this accident.”

Leshabane said in a statement issued just after 1pm: "It is with profound sense of loss and deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Gavin Watson.

"He was involved in a motor vehicle accident around the OR Tambo International Airport this morning. We would like to urge the public and the media to give the family space and time to mourn his passing privately. The family will not be conducting any interviews."

Watson died when the car he was driving, a company Toyota Corrolla, hit a bridge pillar near the R21.

Leshabane said the Watson family had identified his body at the mortuary.