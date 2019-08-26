News

Mzansi pays tribute to sports analyst David Kekana: 'Rest in peace, the greatest of all time'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 26 August 2019

Tributes continue to pour in for veteran sports analyst David Kekana who died on August 25, 2019. Kekana, who was admitted to hospital died allegedly after a long illness. Twitter users expressed their heavy hearts by sharing heartfelt tributes to the legendary football analyst hailing him as one of SA's finest.

Those who worked alongside him at the public broadcaster described him as a legend and thanked him for his contribution to sport.

According to SABC's Morning Live, 47-year old Kekana died on Sunday afternoon after succumbing to chronic diabetes. He passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. 

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa conveyed condolences to Kekana's family.

Here is a glimpse of more reactions:

