Springbok Eben Etzebeth denies 'assault' in Langebaan

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been accused of assaulting a man and using racial slurs at the weekend in Langebaan, about 120km north of Cape Town.

The 27-year-old has, however, vehemently denied "unfounded" reports posted on social media about the alleged incident.

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan, as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that.

"I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love," Etzebeth wrote on his Facebook page.